MPD Reports: Man panhandling for money for guns; cat freed from being stuck in fence; hit and run and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 11 – 18, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Disturbing the peace – Tanglewood Dr- In reference to a large party being loud on location. Area check conducted and the party was not playing any music or being loud while I was on scene.

Suspicious Person – Glen Iris Drive – Subject was walking from Davis Street to Roosevelt Street. He was identified.

Theft Report – Marable Lane; In reference to complainant stating subject stole his wallet during a dispute last date, remedies advised.

Suspicious Person – Chick-Fil-A – Made contact with subject who had a sign (Cardboard) that said “Need Money for Guns” and had his cash app username on it. Subject had a long gun on a sling and a handgun in his waistband. Subject left due to not having a permit for soliciting money (Panhandling).

Dispute – S. Broad St.- In reference to son verbally disputing with his mother over his mother asking him to mow the yard. Remedies advised.

Threats – W Spring St. – In reference to threats, complainant advised that the clerk at the gas station made threats to shoot him over $6 of gas from cashing out on lottery tickets. The clerk from the gas station on the corner of Breedlove and W. Spring St. advised this happens often and he did not say that and did not take (6) dollars from the complainant. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Person – Pavilion Pkwy. – In reference to a suspicious person was asking the complainant for money. Suspicious person was warned not to be asking people for money and not to come back to The Monroe Pavilion.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St.: Walmart – In reference to the caller stating a male subject approached her in the parking lot and attempted to take her purse. Contact was made with subject and after talking with the caller, no criminal intent was found. The subject was given a ride home to his residence.

Suspicious Person – N. Broad St. – In reference to a suspicious person was wandering around the downtown area with a dog on a leash. Advised subject that we got a call on him and advised him to leave the downtown district due to loitering.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Highway 78 at West Spring Street ramp – In reference to a named subject being stopped for multiple traffic offenses. A search of his vehicle found him to be underage and in possession of tobacco products along with numerous THC vape cartridges. He was arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Juvenile complaint – E Spring St: In reference to the complaint advising of several juveniles standing against the building and one with a sledgehammer. The juveniles were located, and no sledgehammer was found on their persons. No criminal activity was observed.

Animal complaint – E Spring St: In reference to the complainant advising of a cat stuck in a fence. The cat was located and freed.

Suspicious Subjects – S. Broad St – Two subjects sitting in rocking chairs, contact made with subject and advised that they need to move on due to the fact that they did not live in the apartments.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 / Waffle House – In reference to a truck blocking the dumpsters. Driver was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants including Larceny, FTA original charge possession of Methamphetamine.

Hit and Run – W. Spring St.; Piedmont Walton Parking Lot – In reference to hit and run, Officers were able to contact the offender and he returned to the scene. He was arrested for hit and run. Incident and GEARS report completed.

Found Property – MLK Jr. Blvd.; Enterprise – In reference to a female subject leaving a firearm in a vehicle she had rented. The firearm returned as not being stolen and was returned to its owner at her residence. All okay.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St H&R Block – In reference to a female causing a disturbance in the store. Subject was gone prior to officer arrival.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St. – In reference to a male subject used profanity towards the store staff in front of a customer. Staff on location just wanted him to leave. He was criminally trespassed.

Harassment – Blaine Street in reference to West Spring Street owner who keeps recording the complainant’s customers and arguing over parking. He was not at the location to speak with.

Other Law – Davis St., – In reference to being flagged down by complainant. Complainant advised that her granddaughter had dropped off her 6-year0old autistic child last Thursday and had not returned since. Complainant stated that she frequently cares for the child and that the child is okay, but wanted her granddaughter to come get her child. Report taken.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest – Alcovy and Glenwood Dr – Vehicle stopped for cracked tail light. PC Search conducted due to positive alert by K9 Enzo. Driver and passenger arrested for Possession of Schedule II, Schedule IV, and Drug Related Objects. Taylor’s Wrecker service removed the vehicle from the scene

Warrant Service – New Lacy – In reference to locating a named subject. He was not on location. Residence was searched and his grandmother advised that he had gone to the store.

Suspicious Person – Perry St – In reference to a male subject walking in the area, waving a gun at passing vehicles. Area check conducted with negative contact.

Mental Person – G.W. Carver Dr – In reference to subject having a mental episode. The complainant; advised that the subject had spent a week in Ridgeview for evaluation. subject was released from Ridgeview on Friday 04/12/2024. Subject was checked on scene by EMS, and declined transport to the hospital.

Dispute – W Spring St – In reference to subject being assaulted by her child’s father. The father was gone when officers arrived. Subject was check on scene by EMS and transported to Piedmont Walton, in reference to having her head checked out. Warrant taken.

