MPD Reports: Missing person with mental health issues returns; 2 charged with shoplifting; dispute and assault

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 2 – 9, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Missing Person – Nowell St – female person left the residence around 0425 Hours. Told Complainant she was going to the ER. She has extensive history of mental illness, not taking meds. No clothing description was provided. She subject left her cell phone at the residence. Piedmont Walton was contacted, they advised the subject was not on location. She was placed on GCIC as missing.

Follow Up – Nowell Street. In reference to Case. The missing female returned home, after spending time with a friend in Loganville Ga. Removed from GCIC. Supplemental added.

Damage to Property – Pine Park St: In reference to complainant discovering that her 2008 Mazda 3 black in color with Ga Tag # RUX 5873 had front end damage. Comlainant wanted a report made for insurance purposes. Report made.

Shoplifting – West Spring Street (Walmart). In reference to a male and female shoplifting from the business. Both arrested and released on copy of citation.

Wanted Person – East Church St (Chestnut Cupboard): Officer made contact with a male subject who was confirmed wanted out of Walton County.

Dispute – Vine St: Ramon Auto: in reference to a male subject verbally disputing with another over not having his vehicle finished in time. Report taken; civil remedies advised.

Assault – Plaza Trace. In reference to a male subject striking the female complainant in the face. Warrants to be taken for Battery Family Violence.