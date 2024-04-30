MPD Reports: Pedestrian hit-and-run/tripped alarm lead to warrant pickups; domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 18 – 25, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Theft Report – Reed Way – In reference to a report of an iPad stolen off of the complainant’s front porch. There was insufficient probable cause to determine who took the ipad. Report taken.

Residential alarm – Bold Springs Ave- Alarm was accidentally tripped by the construction workers who were working at the location. One of the construction workers had an active arrest warrant. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Theft report – Ford St; Subject reporting two transactions were made on his debit card that he did not make, report taken.

Scam – Blaine St.; PD – In reference to complainant wanting to report a scam call she received back on 02/26/2024, where a law group out of Los Angeles call to tell her she has an active civil suit against her, filed through Walton Co clerks and need to deliver her the papers. She hung up the phone, but wants a report in case it comes back around. Report made.

Suspicious vehicle – N. Broad St. – In reference to the complainant stating that her ex-husband was following her in a vehicle in violation of a current TPO. Contact was made with the ex-husband but there was insufficient probable cause to effect an arrest. Report taken.

Pedestrian vs Motor Vehicle – South Madison – Complainant said she was struck by a vehicle on South Broad Street near CVS. Suspect was located and he admitted to bumping into her and stated that it happened 2 hrs. prior to him being stopped. He had outstanding warrants and was arrested and taken to Walton CO Jail. Complainant was taken to Piedmont Walton Hospital by EMS for treatment. The suspect’s company vehicle had a camera on it and his boss said that he would get me a copy of the video asap.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – 2nd St at Barrett St. In reference to (Hit and Run with pedestrian above). The vehicle and driver were located and identified, and the suspect was placed under arrest for multiple warrants, Aggravated stalking and Failure to appear. He was transported to WCSO jail without incident. Report taken. The Hit and Run case were handled by the traffic unit.

Loud Music – Landers St- Reference to loud music in the area. Area check, no contact made with anyone playing music.

Suspicious Persons – South Hammond Drive – In reference to a male and female subject walking in the roadway. Subjects were identified and advised to stay out of the roadway.

Dispute call – Roosevelt St. In reference to subject taking 10+ Xanax and ransacking the house while turning on all the appliances. Subject was Turned over to EMS and transported to Piedmont-Walton.

Firearms – Hwy 78W near N Broad. In reference to hearing several gunshots in the area. Contact was made with a Ford Mustang with loud excessive exhaust. Nothing further.

EMS Assist – East Church Street – Reference to an intoxicated female laying on the sidewalk. Scene turned over to EMS.

Utility Pole issue – N Broad near Quality Inn. In reference to a possible leaning utility pole in the area. Area was checked, negative contact made.

Dispute call – N Broad St; Quality Inn. In reference to being flagged down by a driver reporting a dispute in a room. Three individuals were found on location. One subject stated another subject had been drinking all night and went to bed, all ok on location.

Civil Issue – Haven Inn – In reference to a civil dispute between two subjects over their shared vehicle. Insufficient probable cause to believe the vehicle had been stolen at the time of report. Remedies advised.

Dispute – E Fambrough St – In reference to two neighbors arguing over what they should feed the dog. Situation mediated, all okay.

Damage to Property – Blaine St; – In reference to an incident that occurred earlier this date at Union St. A report and Family Violence Criminal Trespass warrant taken for the subject.

