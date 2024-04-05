MPD Reports: Rental scam deprives victim of $800; man arrested for assault of his mother and other domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 21 – 28, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Juvenile Complaint – Blaine Street @ MPD- In reference to juveniles knocking on the complaints front door and harassing her. The complainant lives outside of the city. Complainant was given directions to Walton County Sheriff’s Office and advised to file her report there.

Follow Up – Snellville Walmart; In reference to assisting CID with transport of one male arrestee. Subject transported to CID without incident.

Abuse – Georgia Ave @ Walton DFCS; In reference to report made to DFCS about a child being abused at Magnolia Terrace.

Rolling Domestic – North Broad Street – In reference to caller stating her father is taking her to the hospital against her will. Father was trying to take her to Twin Lake’s but was told she needed to detox at Piedmont before they would take her due to her high BAC. The caller in talking to officers asked them to just kill her. She was placed on a 1013 in lieu of charges.

Scam – Gliding Way; – In reference to the victim sending the suspect $800 to rent an apartment. The victim never met with the suspect or toured the apartment. Victim was blocked after payment was sent. Report taken.

Domestic – S Madison Ave; Ongoing dispute between two parties. One advised the other was knocking on her door and had been driving by her house. Remedies advised. Report taken.

Loud Music – Nowell Street – In reference to loud music from unit C, Contact made owner advised music will be off at 11 per city ordinance.

Dispute – Nowell Street – In reference to previous call the neighbor identified as subject banged on the caller’s door and advised they would have an issue if she called again. Contact was made with subject and the music was turned off.

Domestic Violence/Warrant – Green St In reverence to a male subject grabbing his mother by the head and twisting her neck, causing pain. The subject had a warrant out of Walton as well. He was transported to WCSO Jail without incident, and warrant was taken for Simple Battery – Family Violence.

Dispute – Thompson Ridge Ct – In reference to a verbal dispute over dog food. No visible signs of injury or crime occurring.

Traffic Stop – Cook St and Cook Pl – Female subject arrested and released on a copy of the citation for driving while license suspended.

Traffic Stop – E Marable and Sweetgum: Male subject arrested for Poss of Meth and DRO following atraffic stop for a seatbelt.

Dispute – Pine Park- In reference to a dispute between two parties over dog food. Parties separated and remedies advised.

Traffic Stop – Chestnut Lane/Claywill Circle – Subject was taken into custody on an active warrant out of WCSO.

Trespassing – Michael Cir in reference to kids playing basketball in the backyard. The homeowner asked for extra patrol for the juveniles.

Juvenile Complaint – Walker Drive – Reference to a female stating her juvenile was threatening her. Female called dispatch back while en route and advised law enforcement could disregard as the juvenile had calmed down.

Traffic Stop – E Spring St/Glen Iris- Male subject stopped for traffic violations. He was arrested for driving on a suspended license, transported to MPD and released on a copy of the citation

Theft Report – Towler St – In reference to complainant stating that her cell phone, along with $150.00 in cash and her driver’s license (which had been in a pocket attached to the phone) had been stolen at the Quick Pick Food Mart by a named subject. The cell phone had been returned to her by the named subject. Video footage was obtained which showed the subject taking the phone. Warrant taken against the subject for Theft by Taking.

Dispute – W Spring St; Wendy’s – Complainant called in reference to two females not allowing her to order food in the drive through. Report taken.

Dispute – Davis St – Verbal dispute between parties. Parties were separated. Remedies advised.

Agency Assist – Amber Trl: ACCPD request to make contact with subject In reference to possible stolen vehicle. Contact made. Properly executed title transfer was provided.

Suspicious Vehicle / Arrest) Hot Spot – In reference to two occupied vehicles parked in front of the Hot Spot after hours. Due to the business being closed, the area being a known high-crime area, and knowledge that the Hot Spot had been previously burglarized, contact was made. Officer suspicion was dispelled, however, female subject was placed under arrest for Driving on a Suspended License (FTA) and Giving False Name. She was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident and her vehicle was turned over to her daughter.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 138/Hwy 78- Male subject stopped for equipment violation. The subject had an active VOP warrant for Aggravated Assault out of Floyd County. He was taken into custody and transported to WCSO.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

