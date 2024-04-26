MPD Reports: Several reports of gunshots; child allegedly pulls knife on mother over not wanting to go to school; juveniles caught on tape entering auto

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 11 – 18, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Firearms – Kingsridge Rd – In reference to the complaint hearing gunshots coming from George Walton Academy. Area checked, negative contact.

Firearms -Michael Circle – In reference to multiple gunshots being heard. Area checked, negative contact.

Loud Music – Baker St / S Hammond Dr – No loud music was observed in the area.

Warrant Attempt – Pine Park St- In reference to locating subject. Subject was not on location.

Dispute – Cook Pl: in reference to two subjects were arguing about two patio chairs that were taken. The patio chairs were one subjects’ that were missing for approximately a year.

Juvenile Complaint – E Washington St. – In reference to two of mothers’ juvenile children not wanting to go to school and her oldest child allegedly pulling a knife on her. Due to insufficient evidence to support probable cause, the situation was mediated. Report taken.

Other Law – Ridgeview – Complainant was being discharged from Ridgeview and was upset that he was being sent to a homeless shelter. Situation resolved and the subject got an Uber.

Traffic Stop – W Spring Street at Pinecrest, Subject was stopped for window tint and failure to maintain lane. The subject was placed under arrest and charged with no license, window tint, and failure to maintain lane. Taylor’s Wrecker service removed the vehicle from the scene.

Theft Report – McDaniel St. – Complainant reported gas possibly being siphoned from her Jeep Liberty in her driveway. Complainant would like an extra patrol for her residence. Report taken and remedies advised.

Traffic Offense – W Spring St. at Library – Subject was stopped for driving on suspended license. He was taken into custody for driving on a suspended license as well as DUI.

Traffic Offense – E Spring Street at Felker St, Subject was stopped for hands free and failure to maintain lane. She provided a false name and date of birth to the officer. Registration for the vehicle was suspended and her license was also suspended. She was arrested for suspended license and obstruction.

Damage to Property – North Lumpkin Street – Complainant noticed his tail light was busted on his Chevrolet Silverado. Vehicle was parked in this spot since 0745 hours. Report Filed.

Civil Issue – Blaine St in reference to a sale of a dump trailer that has lean on it and the complainant could not register the trailer.

Suspicious Vehicle – Oakwood Lane – In reference to a driver of vehicle parking in multiple locations and walking around. Officer patrolled the area. Negative contact.

Civil Dispute – Harry’s Marathon – In reference to a customer on location wanting a refund or exchange for a vape pen. The situation was mediated, and customer left the business.

Dispute – Eagles Trl – In reference to the complainant disputing with family over getting a ride home. Remedies advised. All ok on location.

Dispute – Alcovy St – Verbal dispute between parties. Parties were separated upon officer arrival. Remedies were advised.

Suspicious Vehicle – Mathews Park – In reference to a vehicle observed on location after closing hours. The driver advised that she stopped on location to try and get directions to her friends’ house. All appeared okay.

Dispute – Monroe Motor Inn- Dispute between several parties over accommodations. An involved party, had warrants out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Situation mediated and the subject with a warrant was transported to Walton County Jail.

Entering Auto – S Broad St- In reference to two juveniles entering into the complainant’s Jeep Wrangler and stealing a knife. Video footage was recovered. Report taken and sent to CID.

Damage to Property – Pavilion Pkwy; Petsense – In reference to a white Toyota Tacoma striking a light pole in the parking lot. The vehicle was removed at the owner’s request by a private tow company. Report taken.

Fraud – S. Broad St.; – In reference to complainant being alerted by her bank’s credit monitoring that she had a collection. It was founded to be an information error on AT&T and remedies were advised.

Harassment – Blaine Street @ MPD-In reference to the complainant reporting an individual calling her management and defaming her character. Report taken, civil remedies advised.

Foot Chase/ Arrest – Pine Ridge Villas – Officer observed a named subject on foot. He has multiple warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody after a foot pursuit.

Suspicious Person – Meadow Walk Dr- Call in reference to a male riding a dirt bike through the neighborhood. Contact was made with a 14-year-old and he was instructed to return his dirt bike home.

Dispute – W Spring St; Beautyville. In reference to a female subject arguing with another over a nose ring. Remedies were advised, Report taken.

Mental Patient – Ridgeview- In reference to subject on location having a mental episode. He was not under a signed 10-13. Subject was turned over to EMS due to his current state and transported to Piedmont Walton.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Highway 138 at Moe’s – Male stopped for traffic offense. He did not have a valid license. A search of his vehicle found him to be in possession of 26 grams of marijuana, 29 sandwich bags and a digital scale. He was arrested for driving without a license and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. He was turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Suspicious person – W Spring St; Murphy’s. In reference to subject being on location during closing hours. Subject stated he was resting from walking and was sent on his way.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

