MPD Reports: Stolen vehicle; dispute over wrong food order; traffic stops net arrests for driving without a license and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 5, – 12, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Hit and run, pedestrian – Towler St, Report taken.

Child Custody -Walton Truck Stop; In reference to a subject wanting police to get child from family matter. All parties’ information was given to DFAS in reference to above case. Turned over to DFAS.

Agency Assist – In reference to Walton County Sheriff’s Office requesting K9 and Spanish Speaking Officer.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 11 @ Hwy 78 – Vehicle stopped for failure to dim Headlights. Driver arrested for driving without a license and released on copy. Vehicle towed by Taylors.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – West Spring Street at Beautyville – Female subject stopped for traffic offense. She did not possess a valid driver’s license and was arrested and released on copy of a citation for driving without a license.

Dispute – Blaine Street @ MPD; In reference to the complainant making a report of a domestic dispute that occurred at King Street earlier this date. Officers conducted a follow up at King Street and arrested a male subject on outstanding Felony warrants for Aggravated Sexual Battery, Child Molestation and Sodomy. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – North Broad St. @ Pavilion Pkwy- In reference to a female subject walking close to the roadway on N. Broad St. She was advised to use a sidewalk when available and if there was not a sidewalk to walk further away from the road as allowed by the shoulder.

Stolen Vehicle – West Spring Street @ Walmart; In reference to a 2012 Nissan Altima stolen sometime between 09/23-09/25. Stolen Vehicle entered on GCIC/NCIC. Report taken.

Juvenile complaint – Oak Street; Female called in reference to her 12-year-old niece whom she has custody over who was refusing to go with her; the situation was mediated.

Dispute – S. Broad St.- Dispute between employees and a female subject over a wrong food order. Report taken.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – GW Carver @ North Broad St; Female stopped for traffic offense. She did not possess a valid driver’s license and was arrested, fingerprinted and released on copy of a uniform citation.

Extra Patrol – East Church Street @ Pilot Park; Complainant called to report that they heard an individual in a black passenger car stating that they were going to “shoot up” the park. Area check conducted, everything found to be in good order.

Suspicious Person – East Spring St.- In reference to complainant stating that a male subject was cursing and making a scene. Contact made with the subject and he was Criminally trespassed from the location and cited for disorderly conduct.

Entering Auto – Pavilion Parkway- In reference to a male subject advising someone had stolen his wallet from his vehicle. Upon further investigation, video surveillance was viewed, and negative results were found of anyone breaking into his vehicle. He advised he may have mistakenly thrown his wallet away while he was walking into work. Report taken.

Civil Issue – King Street – Female subject saying she’s in fear from her 21-year-old Son. No crime or family violence was observed. Civil process was explained to the subject.

Dispute Non – Violent – King St; Reference to a male subject making claims of his sister being molested over a year ago. Real issue is a civil issue with his mom. Both parties advised the civil process.

