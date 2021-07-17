MPD Reports: Stolen vehicle recovered in Matthew’s Park; couple having sex in vehicle in Hammond Park; Catalytic converter partially removed

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 8 – 15, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – E. Church St. toward Carver Middle School. in reference to a female trying to get out of a white pickup truck but being pulled back in, possibly a rolling domestic. Area was searched with negative contact.

Entering Auto – Mayfield Dr. In reference to a J&B Truck with the catalytic converter partially off. Report Taken.

Stolen Vehicle – Mathew’s Park- In reference to a stolen vehicle out of Madison County. The vehicle was located in the back parking lot of the park. The vehicle was impounded by Taylor’s per Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Other Law – Tanglewood Dr.- In reference to a REPO driver requesting our assistance in repossession a vehicle. Vehicle was repoed successfully.

Dispute – Baker St: Verbal argument between the homeowner and complainant. The situation was mediated, and complainant was transported to the probation office.

Shoplifting – W Spring St- Walmart. One female was arrested and fingerprinted on Shoplifting. She was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office for warrant out of Morgan County.

Other Law – Ash Street – Complainant requested a report be made due to what she believes is scam calls to her cell phone.

Suspicious Person – N Broad St- J&B Food Mart. A B/M was on location asking for money and became upset when asked to leave. Subject was gone prior to officer arrival.

Traffic Offense -Breedlove @ W Spring St: Male subject was arrested for driving without a license and an outstanding Newton County PV warrant following a traffic stop for failing to maintain lane.

Suspicious Vehicle – Russell Dr- Hammond Park. Chevy Silverado parked with a sunshade in windshield and running. Contact made with a w/m and w/f engaging in sexual activity. Subjects were warned and sent on their way.

Dispute – E. Church St. – Complainant advised he had been in an altercation earlier that date with a developmentally challenged roommate at the location. Parties were advised to stay away from one another, and a report was taken.

Safety Check / Arrest – on Church Street and High school Ave. A subject was arrested for felony possession of Marijuana. Warrants to be taken.

Transport – Walton County Sheriff’s Office Jail. In reference to fingerprinting named subject at MPD and then transported him to the Rockdale Youth Detention Center. Supplemental added to original case #.

Missing Person – S Madison Ave. 7-year-old male missing from home. Juvenile returned home prior to officer departure.

Safety Check/traffic stop) S. Hammond Dr. – While performing a safety check a vehicle was stopped due to the odor of marijuana emanating from within it. During the subsequent probable cause search (3) THC vape pen cartridges were located, (7.1)grams of marijuana and a marijuana grinder were also located. The driver was subsequently arrested.

Assault – W. Spring St. Female patient was assaulted at her residence by a distant family member but did not want to press charges on said family member. The family member did not live with the female patient and never has.

Traffic Stop – E Spring St at Ford St. Vehicle was stopped for equipment violation. After investigation, the driver was taken into custody for Defective equipment, D.U.I. of Alcohol, Open Container, driving with no valid license, Poss. of Marijuana less than 1OZ. He was transported to the WCSO jail without incident.