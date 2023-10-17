MPD Reports: Stray white dog continues to avoid capture; vehicle vandalized; woman walks around neighborhood in a towel

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 5, – 12, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Pep Boys – In reference to an individual sleeping outside of Pep Boys. Individual gone upon officer arrival.

Suspicious Person – West Spring Street- In reference to a female subject was placed under arrest for criminal trespass.

Damage to Property – Fawnfield Dr- In reference to a white Audi A5 that had the windshield smashed with a rock and red paint dumped all over the vehicle. All four tires flattened. Report taken.

Dispute – Towler St- In reference to an altercation between two male subject, parties were separated and report taken.

Suspicious Person – Tanglewood Dr. – In reference to a female subject walking around neighborhood with a towel wrapped around her. She was given clothes from a family member and began putting them on while Officers were on scene.

Traffic Stop/ Wanted Person – Vehicle stopped for multiple traffic violations, the driver was arrested for outstanding warrants out Morgan County. She was arrested and transported to Walton County jail without incident.

Dispute – N. Broad Street. – In reference to a witness seeing two people fighting. Officer spoke to one of the involved parties, who denied any contact. The other party was gone when officers arrived.

Burglary Alarm – Rosewood Ln. – Family was on location at the residence. I spoke to the homeowner and politely advised that we have been out multiple times and requested that she get the alarm issues taken care of through the alarm company.

Juvenile Complaint – W Spring St; Walmart – In reference to the complainant’s child having a mental health crisis. All was okay upon officer arrival, remedies given.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 & Edmondson Rd – In reference to a vehicle failing to maintain lane at Hwy 138 and Nunnally Farm Rd. Contact made with the vehicle on Highway 78 and Aycock Ave. Driver was arrested for DUI, Open Container, Failure to maintain lane, and Failure to Yield.

Loud Music – Claywell Circle – In reference to loud music. Contact was made. Parties were advised to turn the music down. All ok on location.

Suspicious Persons/Juveniles – Victory Dr. – Officers observed two juvenile subjects along E Fambrough. One wearing dark clothing, the other a hoody. Subjects ran once they saw LEO. Subject wearing the hoody was located in the tree line between 121 Victory Drive and E Fambrough. Both subjects were identified as juveniles. Subjects were transported back to their residences in Southside Moblie Home Park.

Business Alarm – Monroe Automotive E Spring St. – Glass break alarm, all windows and doors were secure except for a rear window that was left open. No signs of forced entry. Attempted key holder, no answer, left a message.

Burglary in Progress – E Spring St; Monroe Motor Inn – In reference to an individual hearing someone outside of his room pulling on the A/C unit and trying to gain entry. Area was checked with negative contact.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St; Murphy USA. Male subject on location sleeping. He was told to leave the area once it became daylight hours.

Follow Up – E Spring – In reference to subject thinking someone was trying to break in. All ok.

Fraud – Monroe PD- In reference to $2499.80 taken from the complainants’ checking account. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – N Broad St Bojangles – In reference to a female walking in the roadway. Negative contact.

Dispute – Lacy St – In reference to a subject slamming down the complainant and choking her. Warrants taken for Agg Assault by strangulation. 23M020400

Missing Person – Overlook Trail. Female subject reported her 23-year-old daughter missing since 1800 last date. She left with an unknown male and is now not answering her phone. Report completed and female subject added to GCIC as missing.

Welfare Check – Spruce Ln in reference to a female subject complaining her daughter was not feeding her and had chest pains. Turned over to EMS.

EMS Assist – East Church Street – In reference to a subject not breathing. Upon Officer arrival it was determined that the male subject had passed away.

Traffic Stop – Walton Truck Stop – Vehicle stopped for multiple traffic violations. Two subjects were arrested for possession of Sch. 2 and possession of Sch. 4 as well as drug related objects.

Animal Injured – West Spring Street at Breedlove Dr in reference to a white dog limping around. The dog was unable to be caught and animal control was notified.

Welfare Check – South Broad Street in reference to check on a female subject because her sister has not heard from her for a month. All okay.

Civil Issue – S. Broad St. – In reference to a dispute over residency. Parties were advised of remedies and the eviction process.

Civil Issue – N Broad St; Golden Pantry – In reference to the complainant not being able to get gas from the gas pump. It was determined the complainant had not paid for the gas, remedies advised.

