MPD Reports: Suspect attempts to throw neighbor’s pit bull at officer; barefoot woman claims her feet are stuck to the road

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 23 – 30, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part.

Theft – Blaine Street (Monroe PD). In reference to the complainant’s mail missing out of the mailbox for the past few weeks. Report taken.

Theft – Cherry Hill Rd: in reference to several city vehicle with catalytic converters cut off and stereo equipment missing.

Shoplifting – E Spring St (Mr. Quicks). In reference to an unknown W/M attempted to take vapes from the store. The subject jumped up and tried to take a box from the top shelf and ran from the store. It is unknown if anything was taken. Report taken.

Shoplifting – East Spring Street @ Dollar General: in reference to a named subject on location stealing items. He was arrested and transported to jail.

Theft – West Spring Street (Harry’s Marathon). In reference to the complainant leaving his wallet at the store, and it is now missing. Contact was made with a named subject, who advised that he looked at the cameras with the store manager and did not need the police any longer.

Entering Auto – Bridgeport Pl: In reference to the complainant observing a B/M make entry into his black Ford Crown Vic. via his ring doorbell app. Report made.

Firearm – Old Mill Point: In reference to the complainant stating that a male is waving a handgun in the air. Contact was made with subject who stated that a gun was in the vehicle. Report made

Highway 78 at Jim Daws Road in reference to a male subject being stopped for traffic offense. His vehicle was searched and he was found to be in possession of marijuana and cocaine. He was arrested and taken to the Walton County Jail.

Hole in Roadway – South Madison Ave x Bold Springs Coffee in reference to an uncovered hole in the roadway. The hole was from construction crew building a house and had gravel filling, vehicles could go around safely.

Dispute – Heritage Trace, a male subject ran out of the residence into the back yard of Michael Circle. He then attempted to throw his neighbor’s pit bull at the officer in charge. He then refused lawful commands. He was arrested for obstruction and simple assault. Transported to the WCSO without incident. Warrants to be taken.

Dispute – Towler St in reference to the complainant’s stepson kicking her vehicle and leaving a dent on the back passenger side door. Juvenile Complaint & report completed.

Suspicious/Demented) Matson Food Mart, subject was observed waving her arms in the air in front of the food mart. Contact was made with subject, who was wearing no shoes and stated she was stuck to the ground. EMS responded to check the well-being and did not transport. She was taken back to her residence in Tanglewood per her request. Contact was made with family.