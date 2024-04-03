MPD Reports: Suspected cocaine was just soap; 2 female suspects arrested for shoplifting in multiple counties including $1,500 plus in Monroe

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 21 – 28, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Found Property – In reference to hospital staff finding cocaine on a patient. It was determined to be soap.

Civil Issue – Towler St. – In reference to a civil dispute between two parties over a vehicle. Remedies advised.

Dispute – N. Broad St. Employees reported a disgruntled sibling of an employee that recently quit came into the store making threats and causing a disturbance. Suspect was gone upon officers arrival and report completed.

Civil Issue – Waffle House – Reference to complainant wanting an officer present while she received legal documents from her adoptive parents. A brief dispute ensued but was quickly remedied. All parties leftlocation without issue.

Suspicious Vehicle – Douglas St – Vehicles racing and driving in a reckless manner. Officer located the vehicles in front of Douglas St. One of the subjects involved was seen operating a motor vehicle mins prior to the dispatched call. He was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle withouta valid license. Transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 138 at Alcovy Bridge. Male subject was stopped due to an equipment violation. It was discovered the registration was suspended, the vehicle had no insurance and the suspect’s driver’s license had also expired in 2021. Taylors removed the vehicle from the scene and the suspect was charged with no license, no insurance, and suspended registration.

Suspicious Person – McDaniel & Spruce Ln – In reference to observing two male subjects walking in the area. Contact was made, and they advised they were just out for a walk. One male had a backpack on and gave consent for me to look inside. It contained 4 bottles of water, as he had advised that it did. My suspicion was dispelled, and they were sent on their way.

Dispute – Tanglewood Drive – Reference to two parties who had a verbal dispute. Situation was mediated and female was given a courtesy ride to Waffle house. Female was also provided a room at the Haven inn for a night per Cindy Little with FISH as she has nowhere else to stay in the area.

Suspicious Vehicle – Towler St – In reference to juveniles being observed riding 4-wheeler near Towler St. Contact was made with adults on location, who were advised to keep the juvenile away from the roadway. All ok.

Suspicious Person – W Spring Street – Reference to a male walking towards downtown stumbling. Area patrolled with negative contact.

Suspicious Person – Pavilion – In reference to a female on location asking for money. Contact was made with subject, who was advised to not ask people for money. She advised that she understood and was sent on her way. All ok.

Dispute – Magnolia Ter – Dispute between a 17-year-old female and her mother. Juvenile struck the mother in the arm and pulled the steering wheel. It was discovered the juvenile has mental health issues. Juvenile was 1013 in lieu of charges and transported to Piedmont Walton. Report taken.

Safety Check – Maple Lane at E Marable St. Traffic Unit and Georgia State Patrol conducted a safety/road check.

Shoplifting – Pavilion PKWY; Ulta – In reference to two female suspects, one wearing all black the second wearing a gray sweat suit, stealing somewhere between $1500 and $2000 worth of merchandise. BOLO given to WCSO and Barrow County. Suspects were arrested in Greene County. Oconee County Sheriff’s Office advised the same suspects had allegedly stolen items from Dicks. OCSO arrested both suspects and transported them to the Oconee County Jail. Warrants were taken for the theft that occurred in Monroe. OCSO C#2024-03-000-231

Dispute – Nowell St; – In reference to an anonymous complainant stating that a juvenile was being assaulted by an adult female. Officer made contact with the occupants of the apartment. Everything on location was ok. Report taken.

Dispute – Unisia Drive, misunderstanding between employees and a truck driver. Situation was resolved while MPD was present.

Suspicious Person – E Washington, male wearing a red hoody walking along sidewalk. Contact made due to time frame to ensure no criminal activity was afoot. Male was discovered to be homeless. Male was advised of businesses that were 24/7.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

