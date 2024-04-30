MPD Reports: Traffic stop for window tint results in warrant pickup; assault complaint over stomping on foot; officers assist in removing subject from EMS van

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 18 – 25, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Green St, vehicle backed into driveway of a vacant house with two occupants. Contact made to inquire why subjects were on location of a vacant residence. Suspicion was dispelled. Officers went back into service.

Traffic Stop – Gratis Rd and James Huff – Vehicle stopped for window tint, passenger arrested for warrants out of Oglethorpe County and providing false name and date of birth.

Assault – Blaine Street – In reference to complainant claiming her supervisor stomped on her foot while she was working at Hitachi.

Domestic Dispute – Store House Ct. In reference to a verbal argument between two parties.

Suspicious Person – S Madison Ave – In reference to an unknown male trying to get into the complainant’s back yard through the fence. Contact made with subject. He was taken into custody for criminal trespass as well as an active warrant out of Dooly County.

Warrant Served – New Lacy St – Male was located at the above address and taken into custody without incident. He was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office and turned over to jail staff.

Firearms – Meadow Ct – In reference to the complainant hearing gunshots in the area. Gunshots could be heard in the distance, they appeared to be coming from Mtn Creek Ch Rd area. All ok.

Suspicious Vehicle/Person – Knight St, Officer observed a vehicle off the roadway. Contact made with two subjects to insure no criminal activity was afoot. The Female subject was in possession of a glass pipe with residue.

Loud Music – Meadows Farm – In reference to loud music in the area. Area checked, negative contact with any music.

Warrant Service – W Spring St, Male subject was taken into custody earlier during the day for a criminal trespass violation and warrant out of Dooly County. Due to having a diabetic episode, the subject was transported to Piedmont Walton. He was released hours later and transported to Walton Co jail.

Dispute – Ridgeview- In reference to subject refusing to get out of the EMS transfer van. Subject was under a signed 10-13. Subject refused to exit the van and was removed from the van and escorted inside the facility and turned over to staff.

Dispute – W 5th St – Complainant called in reference to subject on location. Subject agreed to finish his bowl of ramen noodles and leave the location, situation mediated.

Dispute – Carwood Dr. – In reference to a dispute that occurred between boyfriend and girlfriend. Complainant advised her daughter and a third party were in a dispute. The third party was criminally trespassed and remedies were advised. Report Taken.

Soliciting – MLK Jr. Blvd. at W. Spring St. – Spoke to the coach in reference to selling KK doughnuts in the intersection. Advised the city does not give out permits to sell at the intersections due to it being dangerous. The coach said they will pack up. All is ok.

Loud Music – Baker St – In reference to loud music coming from the residence. The music was turned down.

Drug Complaint – Kendall Court – Officers were in the area conducting foot patrol in an attempt to locate stolen property out of Oconnee County. While conducting a knock and talk the odor of marijuana was coming from the residenceThe male subject admitted to having marijuana in the residence and handed over some. He then gave consent to search where more was located along with a firearm. He was taken into custody.

Found Property – North Broad – In reference to a tan makeup bag left near a tree. No contact information located. Bag was placed in evidence for safe keeping.

Dispute/Juvenile Complaint – Classic Tr – In reference to a physical dispute between mother and her son. Juvenile complaint form filled out against the son for FV-Simple Battery.

Dispute – E Fambrough St – In reference to a verbal dispute on location.

Warrant Service – East Washington Street -Warrant attempted on a male subject for Probation Violation out of WCSO. He was taken into custody and transported to WCSO Jail without incident.

