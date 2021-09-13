MPD Reports: Warrant pick up and a man tased after being arrested and attempting to run away

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 2 – 9, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Warrant – Alcovy St. a named subject was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office for a Violation of probation warrant.

Warrant – Alcovy St; – a named female showing an active parole violation warrant out of WCSO was transported to the jail without incident.

Person Armed -Towler Street/South Madison – Complainant advised they observed a white male with a gun walking towards the woods. Officers patrolled the area and had negative contact.

Traffic Stop – N. Broad St at Mayfield Dr. – Vehicle stopped for a tag frame cover. During the course of the stop consent to search the vehicle was given. A firearm was located in the center console of the vehicle. The driver was subsequently arrested due to him being a convicted felon. A search of his person resulted in finding (3) Percocet pills. He was charged with Felon in possession of a firearm, Possession of a Schedule II narcotic, Possession of a firearm during a felony, Obstructed tag, and driving on a restricted license.

Firearms – s Madison Ave. In reference to the complainant hearing gun shots or fireworks during the last three days. Area checked, negative contact.

Theft Report – E. Spring Street Mr. Quicks. In reference to a female witnessing a male taking 24 $5 dollar lottery tickets from the store. The male has active warrants and warrants are to be taken on him for theft by taking.

Child Custody – Overlook Crest – Mother advised the juveniles lived with her in Connecticut. Met with juveniles at the father’s residence. It was determined that the father was not legitimized, and the juveniles were born in GA. The children were placed back in their mother’s custody. Father was advised on the legal legitimization process. Report Taken

Dispute – Mayfield Drive (Georgia Sand and Stone). In reference to an employee recently terminated, wishing to get belongings out of his work vehicle. The belongings were obtained, and the situation mediated.

Suspicious Person – E. Church Street; Chestnut Cupboard. In reference to a named subject being on location with active warrants. He was found and tased after attempting to run from officers in handcuffs. Warrants to be taken for obstruction and giving false name.

Burglary – Cedar Ln: In reference to complainants’ Virtual Reality head set missing from his living room. Report made.