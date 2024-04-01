MPD Reports: Woman arrested for DUI after hitting a car, several poles in the speed barriers on E. Church Street, running through two yards and a fence before stopping against a tree

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 21 – 28, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

EMS Assist – Red Oak Ct.-In reference to subject having a heart attack at his residence. Scene was turned over to EMS. Subject was then transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital.

Missing Person – Spruce Lane; In reference to mother reporting her daughter missing. Daughter was located at Walnut Grove High School.

Warrant Service – Alcovy Street, Probation Officer- In reference to a subject having an active arrest

warrant. The subject was taken into custody and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Warrant Attempt – Michael Cir- In reference to locating subject who has a warrant for Theft by Deception. Negative contact on location.

Followup – Carver Pl Female subject was located at the residence, and taken into custody. She was taken to WCSO jail.

Juvenile Complaint – Michael Circle- In reference to two parties yelling at each other from across the street. Parties separated. Report taken, civil remedies advised.

Hit and Run – WEST Spring St @ Pinecrest Dr. – Report taken

Burglary in Progress – South Broad St/ 128 West 5th St; In reference to the complainant coming home to find a black male in her house smoking cigarettes.

Follow Up – Bold Springs; Chevron – In reference to a burglary that occurred 2 weeks prior, but the subject returned to store this date. Report taken.

Loud Music – Walker Dr. Area checked, unfounded.

Other Law – W Spring St; Piedmont-Walton. In reference to complainant wanting a report that while at Piedmont admitting his mother he came across subject, where a no contact order between the two of them is in place and the subject who was dealing with a deceased family member on location. Report taken.

Threats – S. Madison; – In reference to complainant who says subject is messaging on Facebook to come shoot up the apartment. Report taken.

Disturbing the Peace – Pine Park – In reference to people outside shouting. Individuals were just being loud, nothing further.

Dispute Non-Violent – N Broad St/E Marable- In reference to a female disputing with someone inside of a vehicle. Area check conducted; no contact made with the complainant.

Accident / DUI – E. Church St. One vehicle accident vehicle struck a vehicle at E. Church St. continued to travel east on Church St. striking metal poles in the middle of the road for divided roadway. The vehicle left the roadway around 510 E Church St. traveling through the yard and continuing into the yard of 512 E. Church St. striking a fence and then coming to a stop after striking a tree. Female subject was arrested for DUI, Failure to maintain Lane, striking a fixed object, and leaving the scene of an accident. She was transported to the Walton County Jail.

Suspicious Person – S. Madison/ Stokes St. – In reference to Two males riding bikes on the sidewalk and one had a backpack, the other had no lights. No criminal activity was a foot, and they were sent on their way.

Damage to property – W Spring St Taco Bell – In reference to damage to a black Audi in the parking lot on 3/20. Report taken.

Civil Issue – South Broad in reference to mother wanting her vehicle back from her daughter because she is refusing to bring her back her vehicle. Daughter gave mother her keys to the vehicle and mother left with her vehicle.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St – In reference to a female subject on location causing a disturbance and yelling racial profanities at the employees. She was arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to WC Jail without incident.

Dispute – Plaza Drive in reference to the complainant trying to make her roommate leave the apartment before the date that was on the eviction paperwork.

Suspicious Person – Ford Street. Complainant reported subject had been on location trying to break into a shed on the vacant property.

Warrant Attempt – Gliding Lane – In reference to locating a named male subject with active probation violation warrants out of the city. He was located at work at Walton Press and taken into custody without incident.

