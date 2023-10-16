Neighborhood Yardsale at Lakeshore Estates on Saturday

Lakeshore Estates in Monroe is planning a neighborhood-wide Yard Sale beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. The address given to find the location is 404 Lakeshore Drive in Monroe. In the event of inclement weather, an alternative date is given as the following Saturday, Oct. 28.

Details below:

