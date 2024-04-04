New Sensory Treehouse opens in Gwinnett County

Sensory Treehouse at the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center. Contributed photo

County leaders joined together to open the new Sensory Treehouse at the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center in March.

Made of weathering Corten steel, this treehouse offers a unique experience for people with mobility disabilities to enjoy the tree canopy. It features a 340-foot accessible steel walkway with three expanded nodes, surrounded by a viewing and activity platform and a high-hanging hammock. After years of planning, the updated Blue Planet film debuted at the Sensory Treehouse, emphasizing environmental education and sustainability.

The $4.7 million total cost of the treehouse and film projects were funded by the 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax program, known as SPLOST

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

