Nightly  Lane Closure of Westbound Ramp on SR 316 in Barrow County to begin Monday Oct. 30

Closures will be from Harrison Mill through State Route 11

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and contractor G.P. Enterprises will conduct nightly right lane and shoulder closure of the westbound ramp of SR 316 beginning at Harrison Mill through the new signal on SR 11. Traffic will be allowed to merge back to SR 316 on the new off ramp. The purpose of the closure is to raise the new roadway to meet the connection. The nightly closure will have flaggers and police officers on SR 11 to facilitate trucks hauling dirt to cross to the westbound side of the new roadway connection.

WHEN: The nightly lane restrictions will begin on Monday evening, October 30 2023 and continue through Friday, December 29, 2023 beginning weather permitting

Single lane closures are allowed between the hours of:

9 am to 3 pm and 8pm to 5:30am Monday-Thursday.

9 am to 3 pm on Friday and 8 pm Friday to 8 am Saturday

9 pm Saturday to 9 am Sunday

9 pm Sunday to 5:30 am Monday.

WHERE: . This operation will impact westbound ramp right lane and shoulder on SR 316.

Delays are anticipated. Consider alternate routes.

Advisory: Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.

