Nightly lane closures to continue on SR 11 for grinding concrete roadway

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and contractor G.P. Enterprises will close SR11/ Christmas Ave Crossing SR 316 beginning at Gifton Thomas Road to East/West Wiseman. The grinding of concrete on SR11 under the new bridge began on July 18 and will continue weather permitting, until Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Additional work with the signals will move traffic to a new pattern in the area. Police will be on hand. This work should be accomplished with a new traffic pattern.

Nightly lane closure time restriction on SR 11 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

This operation will impact traffic on SR 11/Christmas Ave. crossing SR 316 intersection. Delays are anticipated. Consider alternate routes.

Advisory: Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.

