Not so ‘Scary’ Halloween Fundraiser ‘Stand Against Domestic Violence’ in Monroe Friday

There are tickets still available for Friday’s Not so “Scary” Halloween Fundraiser in support of a Place to Prosper, Inc. an organization in support of domestic violence victims.

Place to Prosper Inc. “is a 501(c)3 nonprofit incorporated in 2019 to provide year-round shelter for Men, Women and/or their children who are experiencing homelessness due to domestic violence.” Click or tap on this link for more information on the organization.

The event takes place from 5 – 9 p.m. and includes live music by Dooley & Baldwin and includes a “Silent Auction, Wine Pull, Food & Fun.” It will be at the Wayfarer Music Hall at 123-A N Lumpkin Street, Monroe, Ga.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or at this link in advance or via the QR Code in the flyer. There also are still some sponsorship opportunities available via those links.

Tickets are $10 for children over 5 and $25 for adults.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

