Obituary: Alice Long Harrison, 90, of Social Circle

Alice Long Harrison, age 90 of Social Circle, passed away on September 28, 2021. She was born in Rome, GA on June 18, 1931, to the late Howard Long and the late Frett Butler Long. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Bobby Gene Harrison.

Surviving members of the family are daughters, Mary Harper Vanhorn and Connie Harrison Meador; son and daughter in law, Mike and Janice Harrison; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held on Thursday, September 30th at 11:00 AM at the Social Circle City Cemetery with the Rev. Nathan Carroll officiating. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.