Obituary and funeral service: Allene Carlton, 86, of Loganville

Allene Carlton, age 86 of Loganville, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 23, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 1:00 PM at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM – 10:45 AM before the service.

Mrs. Carlton was a member of Corinth Baptist Church and retired from A Thomas Stubbs Attorney in Decatur. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Carlton; and granddaughter, Tiphanie Harlan. Allene is survived by children, Danny Carlton of Loganville, Cynthia Carlton-Henson of Atlanta, Tim Alan Carlton of Winder; brothers, Johnny Ray Meeks of Zephyr Hill, FL, Jackie Jerome Meeks of Plant City, FL; sisters, Earlene Pace of Plant City, FL, Maylene Shackleford of Plant City, FL, Faye Douglas of Plant City, FL, Dessa Rowe of Plant City, FL, Melba Talley of Dalton, GA; 8 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Allene Carlton please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.