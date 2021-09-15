Obituary and funeral service: Angelica ‘Angie’ Michele Lambert, 51, of Loganville

Click or tap on the image above for a digital memorial tribute to Angie Lambert

Angelica (Angie) Michele Lambert, age 51, of Loganville, passed way on September 11, 2021. She was born on November 18, 1970 in Oxford, Mississippi to Debbie Pike and Kenny Rose.

She was preceded in death by her brother, the late Scott Rose.

She is survived by her husband, Sean Lambert of Loganville; mother, Debbie Pike of Monroe; father, Kenny Rose of Red Banks, MS daughters: Brigette Moon of Monroe, Aubrey Lambert of Loganville; Alyssa Lambert of Loganville; sons: Josh Moon of Cartersville, Sean Rose of Loganville, Christian Lambert of Loganville; brother, Chris Rose of Monroe; and several grandchildren.

A visitation and funeral service will be held at Meadows Funeral Home on Wednesday September 15, 2021. The visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am, and the Funeral service will begin at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.