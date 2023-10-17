Obituary and funeral service: Billy Allen, 76, of Monroe

Billy Allen, age 76 of Monroe, Georgia, passed away Thursday, October 12, 2023. Billy was a 1965 graduate of Monroe High School. He attended Truett McConnell, South Georgia College and The University of Georgia.

Billy worked for the City of Monroe for 10 years and went on to work for Central Duplicating at the University of Georgia for 34 years before retirement.

He is preceded in death by his father Robert Allen and his mother, Mary Sue McGaughey Allen.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Gail Hawk Allen, son Rob Allen and grandson Collyer Allen.

The family will receive friends and family from 5:00 to 7:00 Monday, October 16 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Monroe.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, October 17 in the Chapel at Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Union Chapel Church Cemetery.

Please join us in the celebration of Billy’s life and his love of the Georgia Bulldogs by wearing red and black.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Union Chapel Church of Monroe, PO Box 622, Monroe, GA 30655 or Pay Pal, UnionChapelMonroe@yahoo

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Georgia 30655.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

