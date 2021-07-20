Obituary and funeral service: Bonnie Ruth Vickery Johnson, 86, of Loganville

Bonnie Ruth Vickery Johnson, age 86, passed away on July 13, 2021. Bonnie was born in Altha, Calhoun County, FL on July 2,1935 to parents James Wesley Vickery and Leenona Bell Hall.

She is survived by her brother, Harvey Broward Vickery (Olivia), two daughters, Sherry J. McCulley and Kay J. Smith (Gary), grandson A.J. Smith, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Joseph M. Johnson, her parents, brother Cecil, sisters Vertice and Lois, and grandson Kevin C. McCulley.

Shortly after Bonnie graduated high school, she relocated to Panama City and lived with her sister, Vertice, to seek employment. She landed a job at the local 5 & Dime and a co-worker arranged a blind date with an Airman from Tyndall Air Force Base. Three weeks later the young couple eloped to Slocomb, AL.

While raising their two daughters, Bonnie worked in several different industries in various positions including keypunch operator, retail hosiery clerk, secretary, and office manager. She was a great cook, an excellent seamstress, a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. After retirement Bonnie and Joe served as co-directors of Shepherd’s Staff Ministries in Loganville. She enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, traveling and became interested in photography and documenting their various travels with friends.

In 1958, Bonnie and Joe became charter members of an Advent Christian Church that began in their living room and is known today as Hope Community Fellowship. Bonnie loved the Lord Jesus Christ. Her greatest desire was for all people – especially friends and family, to come to know the Lord as their Savior.

The family is planning to have a Celebration of Life Service for both Bonnie & Joseph on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Hope Community Fellowship, 4037 Bailey Circle, Loganville, GA 30052. There will be time set aside for anyone that wishes to share a special story or memory of Bonnie and/or Joseph. You are also welcome to write your memory and have it read, if you prefer. In either case, please let us know in advance if you’d like to participate in this way so we can adequately allot time.

Daughters of Bonnie Ruth Vickery Johnson and Joseph Martin Johnson: Sherry J. McCulley & Kay J. Smith

Email: JohnsonCoL080721@gmail.com

If you would like to make a donation in memory of Bonnie or Joseph, please send to Hope Community Fellowship.