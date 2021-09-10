Obituary and funeral service: Carl George Berkley, 79, of Loganville

Carl George Berkley, age 79, of Loganville, died on September 5, 2021. He was born in New Castle, PA on October 26, 1941 to the late Gertrude Walker Berkley and the late Wayne August Berkley.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Berkley of Loganville; daughter and son-in-law, Carla and Mike Houk of Loganville; son and daughter-in-law, Dean and Monica Berkley of Loganville; sisters and brothers-in-law: Gwen and John Deep of Cape Coral, FL, Darlene and Harvey Black of Winder, Phyllis Higgins of St. Petersburg, FL; brothers and sisters-in-law: Dale and Peggy Berkley of New Castle, PA, Lee and Judy Berkley of Columbus, OH; Grandchildren: Michaela Houk of Loganville, Katrina Houk of Loganville, Amber and Jerrian Dragon of Jacksonville, FL, Hunter and Rebekah Berkley of Hampstead, NC; great grandchild, Blakeleigh Dragon of Jacksonville, FL.

Funeral services will be Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 3:00 pm at the Monroe Church of God with Rev. Barry Peavy officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm, before the service.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.