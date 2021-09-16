Obituary and funeral service: Carolyn Acuff, 90, of Loganville

Carolyn Acuff, age 90 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Corinth Christian Church with Minister Don Hardison officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2:30 – 3:30 PM before the service at the church.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Acuff; and son, Keith Acuff. She is survived by her children, Jerone and Margaret (Cissy) Acuff of Ellenwood, Perry and Lisa Acuff of Loganville; daughter-in-law, Katrina Acuff of Plant City, FL; sister, Fran Lane of La Mesa, CA; 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Corinth Christian Church Prayer Garden, 1635 Hwy. 81, Loganville, GA 30052. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.