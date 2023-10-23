Obituary and funeral service: Carolyn Ann Effel, 76, of Loganville

Carolyn Ann Effel, age 76 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 5, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM prior to the service.

Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked for Curtis 1000 Printing Company prior to retiring. Carolyn was preceded in death by her son, Todd Effel; parents, Billy A. and Nora Lorene (Holland) Welch; brother, Billy Welch; and sister, Judy Welch. Surviving are her loving husband of 56 years, Eddie Effel of Loganville; daughter, Cheree Forbes of Loganville; grandchildren, Megan Forbes, Emily Effel, and Grant Forbes; sister-in-law, Sylvia Miller; niece, Angie Trimbach and family; several cousins, other family members, and dear lifelong best friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770.466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

