Obituary and funeral service: D.J. Mills, 20, of Loganville

D.J. Mills age 20 of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021. A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 18, 2021, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, with Rev. Chris Jarvis officiating.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Cynthia Mills. He is survived by his father & stepmother, Jeff & Jenny Mills; brothers, Justin Alan Mills; Stanton Tyler Mills; grandfather, Dennis Banks; sister-in-law, Michelle Mills; niece Callisto Mills; nephews, Cove Mills and Elijah Mills; and many other family and friends. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.