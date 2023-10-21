Obituary and funeral service: David ‘D.J.’ Carter, 32, of Oxford

David “D.J” Carter, age 32 of Oxford, GA, passed away on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Peters officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens, 1635 Highway 81 SW, Loganville, GA 30052.

David spent his adolescence wanting to be in law enforcement. Adulting took priority after high school, and he was never able to make his dream a reality. A couple of years ago, something in him changed and his interest was reignited. He started at the State Penitentiary but was currently a Detention Officer for Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a job that he loved. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed napping, baking, and making people laugh with his goofiness. He was a gentle giant and always made sure to give hugs and tell those that he loved how he felt.

David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Juanita East Carter and David L. Carter. He is survived by his wife, Amber (Garrett) Carter of Oxford; parents, Jody and Cassie (Connor) Carter of Loganville; brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Jolee Carter of Kennesaw; brothers, Hunter Carter and Caleb Carter, both of Loganville; sisters, Gynesis Carter of Loganville and Kendra Carter of Buford; grandparents, Kristi Carter of Loganville, Denise and Doug Connor of Conyers; nephews, Karter Watkins and Landen Clark; nieces, Kinsley Carter and Serenity Watkins; aunts and uncles, Richard and Tammy Carter of Pollocksville, NC, Shannon and Dawn Carter of Oakwood; father-in-law, James Russell Garrett; numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Deputies Beyond the Badge, https://www.deputiesbeyondthebadge.org. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM – 8:00PM on Monday, October 23, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

