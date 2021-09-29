Obituary and funeral service: Dixie Ann Garner Christian, 77, of Loganville

Dixie Ann Garner Christian was born on July 12, 1944. She went to be with our Lord on September 26, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Oliver Dixie Garner and Catherine (Bissett) Garner Payne; her stepfather, William Archie Payne; brothers Melvin Eugene Garner and Oliver Jack Garner.



Dixie graduated from South Gwinnett High School in 1962. She was voted most attractive in her senior year book.



While on vacation in Daytona Beach in the summer of 1971, Dixie was staying at a small mom and pop motel. Consequently, an Air Force gentleman was also staying at the same motel. They met next to the pool and quickly became friends. Dixie left in about a week to return to her home in Stone mountain, GA. Ray told Dixie that he would stop by to see her on his way to his base, Blytheville Air Force Base, AR. Ray left Daytona Beach the next week and went to see Dixie and meet her family. Ray and Dixie had a long distance courtship, where on a couple occasions, he would fly to Georgia to visit her and on one occasion she flew to Arkansas to see him and to get the lay of the land.



Ray had to go to Northern Maine, temporarily for about six weeks and while there he bought wedding rings and mailed them to her. Marriage never was mentioned, it was just assumed.



Ray and Dixie were married on November 6, 1971 at the old rock Corinth Baptist Church on Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain, GA. Their 50th anniversary is November 6, 2021.



Ray and Dixie enjoyed cruising with friends and family, having taken 9 cruises and enjoyed many beautiful sights. They visited the Panama Canal, Hawaii, Alaska, New England, Canada, Aruba, Costa Rica and many of the Caribbean islands and ports.



Dixie enjoyed spending time with family and enjoyed the grandchildren and great-grandchildren that held a big spot in her heart.



Dixie was well known for her cooking. She made the best cakes around. When someone needed food, she was ready to prepare and deliver a meal.



Dixie is survived by her husband George Ray Christian whom she has been married since November 6, 1971. They have three children, Tonya Christian Ausfeld (Walter) of Duluth, GA, Steven Ray Christian of Jacksonville, FL and Deanna Christian Grayson of Loganville, GA. Dixie was blessed with four grandchildren; Elizabeth Ausfeld Daugherty (Patrick), Frederick Christian (Erick) Ausfeld, Lorrie Ann Grayson, and Catherine Mary (Catie) Grayson. She loved her two great grandchildren, Grace Leigh Daugherty and Marshall Christian Daugherty. Dixie Ann is survived by her brothers James Carl Garner and Connie Mack Garner (Patsy); sister Helen Patricia (Garner) Henderson; sister-in-law Phyllis Garner; step siblings Dick Payne, Vick Payne and Glenda Smith; and several nieces and nephews.



Dixie is a member of New Testament Baptist Church in Loganville GA.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at New Testament Baptist Church in Loganville. Rev. Mickey Oliver, Dr. Don Richards and Rev. Gene Acker will officiate. Interment will follow at Corinth Cemetery in Stone Mountain. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville and from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Saturday before the service at the church. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.