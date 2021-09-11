Obituary and funeral service: Dorothy Sue Corley Street, 88, of Loganville

Dorothy Sue Corley Street of Loganville, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Street, Sr.; daughter, Amy Street; parents, George Corley and Ola Garmon Corley; and sister, Lynda Corley Brandon Bell. Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Judy (Justin) O’Donnell, Susan (Chris) Traylor; son, Spencer (Mary) Street, Jr.; grandchildren, Sheri O’Donnell Traylor, Jennifer O’Donnell Rutledge, Amanda O’Donnell, Matthew McClung, Anthony Traylor, Grant Traylor and Jessica Browder; 10 great grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Dorothy was a 56 year resident of Stone Mountain. She lived the last 20 plus years in Loganville to be near her family. She and Harold were high school sweethearts and were married 40 years before his death. Dorothy was a founding member of the Rockbridge Sewing Club and a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. Throughout her life she was a homemaker and raised three generations of children, grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She loved working in her yard and garden before she became unable to do so.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain. Flowers are accepted or donation to your favorite charity. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until 12 PM on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Dorothy Sue Corley Street please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.