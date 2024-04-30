Obituary and funeral service: Elaine Marie Voorhees, 80, of Loganville

Elaine Marie Voorhees, age 80, of Loganville, Georgia, went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, April 14, 2024, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 12, 1943, in Jersey City, New Jersey, and lived in the Bronx, New York, before moving to Kendall Park, New Jersey, along with her parents and sister. She married the love of her life, raised three children, and went on to teach preschool and Kindergarten at New Life Christian School in New Jersey. Upon moving to Georgia with her husband in 2001, she taught Kindergarten at Victory Baptist School in Loganville before retiring.



She loved her family, enjoyed music, and had both a servant’s heart and a quick wit. She was a faithful member of her church, had great joy singing in the choir, and she deeply invested in mentoring young women at the Pregnancy Resource Center of Walton. Mostly, she loved her Lord, seeking to encourage and praying unfailingly for her family members and so many others. She will be deeply missed.



Elaine was preceded in death by her son, George Michael Voorhees; grandson, Andrew Voorhees; parents, George and Lydia Panek, and sister Linda Moore. Elaine is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Edward James Voorhees of Loganville; son and daughter-in-law, Edward James, Jr., and Sondra Voorhees of Rock Spring; daughter and son-in-law, Christine Lynn and Ron Marsh of Loganville; grandchildren, Emily Voorhees, James (Nathalia) Voorhees, Ariana (Ethan) Fountain, Josiah Marsh, Kristen (Phillip) Akers, Ashley (Chris) Cansler, Christian Dunn, Ethan Voorhees, Carleigh Voorhees, and Makenna Voorhees; 4 great grandchildren; and numerous family and friends.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Bible Baptist Church, 1180 Old Monroe Madison Hwy, Monroe, Georgia. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, followed by the service at 11:00 AM with Rev. Greg Butler officiating.



Although we grieve, we are not without the grateful knowledge that she is free of suffering and the certain hope that we will see her again.



“But I would not have you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope. For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with Him….Wherefore comfort one another with these words.” (1 Thessalonians 4:13-14, 18)



“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.” (Psalm 116:15)

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Elaine Marie Voorhees please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

