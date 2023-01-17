Obituary and funeral service: Eric ‘Corey’ Taylor, 31, of Monroe

Eric Corey Taylor, age 31 of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, January 20, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with David Cato officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM prior to the service.

Corey was born on September 10, 1991 in Tucker, GA at Northlake Hospital. He was a very outgoing, loving husband and wonderful father, son, and brother.

Corey is survived by his wife of 10 years, Mariah Ann Taylor of Monroe; two children, Mason Corey Taylor and Carson Eric Taylor; mother, Tammy Lynn Taylor of Monroe; sisters, Olivia Taylor of Conyers, Tosha Taylor of Loganville, Jana Poe of Harrison, TN; brother, Daniel Sanders of Homer; nieces, Lydia Mutek, Madilynn Farmer, Luna May Poe; nephews, Jacob Poe, Noah Ayoob, Michael Coats Jr; as well as many other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.