Obituary and funeral service: Eula Mae ‘Huff’ Queen, 86, of Monroe

Eula Mae (Huff) Queen, age 86 of Monroe, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Dr. Jeff Box officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Vernon Christian Church Cemetery, Monroe, Georgia. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 PM prior to the service.

Eula Mae retired from the Department of Agriculture after 37 years of service. She was a member of Walker Baptist Church in Monroe.

Eula Mae was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, William “Billy” Queen; parents, James Hoyt Huff, Sr. and Annie Ward Huff; siblings, James Hoyt Huff, Jr., Elton Huff, and Marvin Huff. She is survived by her children, Susan Queen and Andy (Michelle) Queen; grandchildren, Hunter (Madison) Queen, Crayton (Sydney) Queen, Collin Queen, and Chase Queen; and great grandchildren, Lilly Queen, Sawyer Queen, Oliver Queen, and Cash Queen. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770.267.2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com <http://www.stewartfh.com>.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

