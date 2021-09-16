Obituary and funeral service: Gary Lynn Wiggins, 73, of Monroe

Gary Lynn Wiggins, age 73, of Monroe, passed away on September 12, 2021. He was born on June 30, 1948 to the late Margaret Ann Cowart Wiggins and the late Herbert Eugene Wiggins.

He is survived by his wife, Cecile Wiggins of Monroe; children: Laura and Stephen Martz of Franklin, IN, and Rachel Stubbs of Winder; grandchildren: Tyler Martz, Jackson Martz, Lila Martz, Gary Stubbs, Mike Stubbs; sisters: Janice Fuller, Cathlene Wilson, Carla McDonald, Betty Jean Wiggins; and brothers, Michael Wiggins and Robert Wiggins.

A memorial service and visitation will be Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Meadows Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm, and the Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial donations to The American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.

