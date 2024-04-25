Obituary and funeral service: Gloria Jean ‘Conner’ Morris, 82, of Loganville

Gloria Jean (Conner) Morris, age 82 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2024. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 26, 2024 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Dotson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Gloria was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a wonderful mother who was always there for her family. She gracefully intertwined motherhood and friendship seamlessly for her children throughout their lives. Gloria enjoyed spending time with her family and always made the family home a safe and loving nest for her family. Gloria will be profoundly missed, but her spirit will continue to guide and inspire all who were blessed to know her.

In her younger years, Gloria worked at The Bank of Loganville where she met her late husband, Arthur after Arthur’s sisters and Gloria’s cousin had sent Arthur to the bank purposefully to meet the young, pretty and kind teller behind the counter. The rest is history…Arthur and Gloria later married and successfully spent 59 loving years together. Later, Arthur and Gloria purchased and managed many properties on Main Street in downtown Loganville where Gloria spent many years walking to and from Edna’s Beauty Shop, where Gloria’s mother and Aunt Clarice spent many hours perming and cutting the local women’s hair.

Gloria was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Arthur DeWeese Morris; daughter, Deborah Jean Webb; sons-in-law, Bill Preisendanz and James Murphy; and parents, Charles Alfred and Edna Ruth (Perry) Conner; and Harold Webb. She is survived by her daughters, Angie Webb Preisendanz and Christy Morris O’Hara; grandchildren, Joshua O’Hara and Conner O’Hara; beloved puppy, Lola; many loving cousins; numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made in Gloria’s memory to Alzheimer’s Research Association, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346 or at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=39209&mfc_pref=T&39209.donation=form1. Donations may also be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at

https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=wtg-mm-btn-donate-now. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

