Obituary and funeral service: Howard Atha, 95, of Loganville

Howard Atha, age 95 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2024. A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at Bay Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Richard Jenkins officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Ross and Lillie Mae Bentley Atha; wife, Julia Tiller Atha; and siblings, Herbert Atha, James Atha, Robbie Thomas, Roxie Baker, Runell Royal, Ruth Pittman, Alice Lindsey, and Ruby McMillan. He is survived by his children, Gail and Mike Weis of Waynesboro, Steve and Kathy Atha of Monroe, Ricky and Barbara Atha of Monroe, Linda and Charles Wood of Monroe; grandchildren, Chad Atha, Brian Atha, Clint Wood, Jake Wood, Wesley Atha, Daniel Atha, Michael Weis, Brandon Weis, Kelly Smith; numerous family and friends.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Bay Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Lenea Masters, 2739 Still Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Howard Atha please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

