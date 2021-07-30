Obituary and funeral service: Janet Lee Wells, 75, of Social Circle

Janet Lee Wells, age 75, of Social Circle, passed away on July 29, 2021. Mrs. Wells was born on June 24, 1946, to the late Lonnie Lee and the late Mae Ellen Matthews Lee. She was preceded in death by three of her brothers.

Surviving members of the family are husband, Donald Wells; daughter and son-in-law, Donna and John Staley; granddaughter, Shannon Staley; and several brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmy Lee officiating.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.