Obituary and funeral service: Janice Ree Shellnut, 77, of Jasper (formerly of Loganville)

Janice Ree Shelnutt, age 77 of Jasper, formerly of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 31, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Minister Don Hardison officiating. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville.

Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Shelnutt. She is survived by children, Robin and Scott Tilley of Jasper, GA, June Dunbar of Rome, GA, Keith and Pam Shelnutt of Taylorsville, KY; brothers, Gary and Jackie Kines, Ronald Kines, Michael Kines; grandchildren, Ree and Brondy Davis, Braeana and Johnathon DiCara, Felisha Shelnutt, Haley Shelnutt, Hannah Shelnutt, Greg and Whitney Tilley; great grandchildren, Kayden, Emmit, Ryker, Ethan, Cainan, and Kohan.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.