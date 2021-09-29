Obituary and funeral service: John Courtland Burnette, 49, of Monroe

John Courtland Burnette, age 49 of Monroe, GA passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021. John worked for Atlantic Pit Services. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Burnette; sisters, Sandra Harris and Karen Lockett; and his beloved dog, Jerri Lee. John is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer (Windheim) Burnette; son, Michael Burnette; daughter, Kaitlyn Burnette; mother, Lariece (Castleberry) Burnette; many loving nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by his friends and the camping crew.

The family will receive friends 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of John Burnette please visit our Sympathy Store

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.