Obituary and funeral service: Katherine Hunter, 75, of Loganville

Katherine Hunter age 75 of Loganville, GA, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Dock Sanders Hunter Jr.; sisters, Annie Lue Haynes, and Ruth L. Mabron; brother, John L. Dent; mother, Josephine Carter Dent; father, Lepolia “Buddy” Dent.

Katherine Hunter is survived by her children, DeShawn T. Dent Sr. (married to Janice L Dent), LeJunue E. Dent, Dion E. Dent (married to Tymeca Dent), Miesha D. Hunter, and Shavon N. Hunter, grandchildren, DeShawn T. Dent Jr, David L. Dent, Jahnae E. English, Tresion K. Nash, Jordan J. Dent, Miles A. Dent, Jayden A. Adlam, Jamir E. Dent, Janiece L. Dent, Mikhai B. Adlam, Messiah O. Otudor, Christian M. Dent and Shania T.Dent; great grandchildren, Juliesia G. Dent, Gracey M. Dent, Gianna D. Dent, Arriya B. Dent, Kali-Rose I. Dent, Kayana N. Dent, Elijah D. Dent, Kalila A. Dent, Sophia Nash and Lincoln Nash; sibling, Jeannette Dent; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives.

Katherine was born in Opelika, AL. Katherine attended Copiague Jr-Sr High School-1965, and Lewis A Wilson Technical School-1972. Katherine worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for 36 years, she was a member of Holy Trinity Baptist Church located in Amityville NY. Katherine enjoyed reading, cooking, crossword puzzles, crocheting, and spending time with her family whom she loved dearly.

The funeral service to honor and celebrate the life of Katherine Dent Hunter will be held on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends also on Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 2:00 PM until the time of service 3:00 PM. Mrs. Hunter will be returned home to New York and burial services will be held at Calverton National Cemetery, in Calverton, NY on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM. All services in New York will be handled by Joseph A. Slinger Funeral Services, Inc, 155 Sunrise Highway, Amitybille, NY 11701, 631-842-2788.

