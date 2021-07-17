Obituary and funeral service: Kendall Thomas, 59, of Loganville

Mr. Kendall Thomas, age 59 of Loganville, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Sharon Baptist Church with Rev. Justin Adams officiating. Interment will follow at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.

Kendall was preceded in death by his father, Grover Lee Thomas. He is survived by his wife, Patti Myers Thomas of Loganville; children, Jessica and Mac Ellis of Conyers, Lisa and Daniel Downs of Loganville; mother, Robbie Atha Thomas of Loganville; brothers, Kenny and Anne Thomas of Loganville, Keith and Debbie Thomas of Loganville; sister, Brenda Little of Loganville; grandchildren, Grayson Ellis and Sydney Ellis; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org; or Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 400 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.