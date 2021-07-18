Obituary and funeral service: Lorena Peters Wright, 83, of Good Hope

Lorena Peters Wright, age 83 of Good Hope, passed away on July 14, 2021. She was born in Walton County, GA on April 23, 1938, to the late John Virgil Peters and the late Levie Gordon Peters. Ms. Wright was preceded in death by her husband, Park Adams Wright; sons, Jack Armistead; sisters, Louise Hester, Mary Durden; brothers, Talmadge Peters, and J.V. Peters.

Surviving members of her family are daughters, Janice Cline, Anne Henderson, Barbara Armistead, Pattie Armistead, Tammy Wright; sons, Johnny Armistead, Jimmy Armistead, Joe Armistead; sisters, Nettie Rice, Elsie Bunn, Carol Meeks; many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 17th, 2021 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Lonnie Blackmon officiating. Interment followed at Bostwick City Cemetery.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.