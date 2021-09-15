Obituary and funeral service: Maurice Earl Holt, 88, of Social Circle

Maurice Earl Holt, 88, of Social Circle, GA went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 11, 2021. He was born March 14, 1933, to Thomas and Grace Holt in Gloster, GA, and was raised in Tucker, Ga.

He was a Korean War Veteran and served proudly as a United States Marine. He retired from the City of Atlanta Fire Department in September of 1985, fulfilling a lifelong dream of serving and protecting his community. He was an active member of The First Baptist Church of Social Circle and was part of the JOY seniors group. His favorite pastime was spending time with and enjoying his family who loved him immensely.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 43 years Jewell Miranda Holt, brothers Frank, Harold, Billy, Doug, and Dennis and sister Annette Holt, daughter Delores Vandeford, and great-grandson Everton Holt Salers.

Left to carry on his legacy are daughters, Lisa (John) Rice of Covington, GA, Carol Holt, Patricia (Justin) Lester of Grayson, GA. He had 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews he loved with all his heart.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Clegg officiating. Interment will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker, GA at 1:00 pm.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook at meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.