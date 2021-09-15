Obituary and funeral service: Patsy Lama Sorrells Fuller, 72, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital memorial tribute to Patsy Fuller

Patsy Lama Sorrells Fuller, 72, went to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of September 12 , 2021 , in her home of 45 years, in the Walker Park area of Monroe, Georgia. She was surrounded by her family.

Patsy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ray W. Fuller, daughters and sons-in-law, Sandy and Mike McMahon and Shelli and Dennis Johnson; sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Gary McMillan; grandchildren: Britni Stephens, Tyler Stephens, Dusten and Madeline Johnson, Luke and Elizabeth Johnson and Lilly and Dean Sheldon; great grandchildren: Kinsley, Jocee, Paisley, John Hollis, Jennings, Chealse Jayne and Timmy.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, Thomas Watson Sorrells and Evelyn Edwards Sorrells, and her beloved great granddaughter Chealse La’Rae Lockhart.

Patsy was a lifetime resident of Monroe, Georgia , growing up on Church Street as a child. She attended Monroe Area High School. She married her high school sweetheart and started her family early, which became the center of her world throughout the duration of her life.

She believed family was the most important thing this side of Heaven and although her family grew to be quite large, she had a unique and genuine relationship with each one, leading everyone to think they were her “favorite.”

She enjoyed the ocean , good music, comfy clothes, puzzles, solitaire , candles, Christmas lights, grapefruit, tomato sandwiches and salt ( lots of salt .) She made the best pan of cornbread you ever put in your mouth.

She was who everyone called for advice and although she was not one to tell you exactly what you wanted to hear, she would always tell you what you needed to hear, which ultimately would always show itself to be true. She loved to hug and to be hugged. She was the earthly example of love in “Grandma” form.

Visitation will be held at Meadows Funeral home in Monroe on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 2:00pm followed by a service in the chapel at 3:00pm.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows funeral Home.