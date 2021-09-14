Obituary and funeral service: Robert Thomas ‘Tommy’ Stephens, 67, of Athens

Click or tap on the image above for a digital memorial tribute to Tommy Stephens

Robert Thomas (Tommy) Stephens, 67, of Athens, GA, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Piedmont Athens Regional in Athens, GA.

Tommy was born February 12, 1954 in Monroe, GA. He was a 1972 graduate of Monroe Area High School. While he spent most of his adult life working in the construction industry, he spent the latter part of his life working at Barrette Outdoor Living in Jefferson, GA. At the time of his death he was working at Walmart on Lexington Road in Athens.

Tommy was a faithful Georgia Bulldog fan. He loved watching and rooting for them on Saturdays in the Fall. He made many friends throughout the Bulldog Nation over the years. Although his love and respect for The Dawgs ran deep, he would be the first to tell you that The Potter’s House in Jefferson, GA held his utmost respect. It was there that he re-dedicated his life to the Lord, freed himself from addiction and really began living his life by inspiring others with his faith and testimony.

Tommy was known by many on Facebook as the friend who constantly shared his testimony of sobriety and for posting daily inspirations each morning. He touched many lives, hundreds he never met personally, by sharing the gospel and his personal struggles that he overcame with Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Robert (Freck) and Audrey Stephens.

He is survived by his sister and brother in law, Betty and Allen Ferguson; Nephew, Andy Adams and wife Amanda; Nieces, Kelly Bryan and husband Chris, Kacey Wommack and the late Dwayne Wommack; several great and great great nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, GA. The funeral service will be held immediately following in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to The Potter’s House. Donations can be made online at give.atlantamission.org or directly to The Potter’s House at 655 Potter House Road, Jefferson, GA 30549

