Obituary and funeral service: Robyn Phillip ‘Bob’ Henderson, Jr., 77, of Loganville

Robyn Phillip “Bob” Henderson, Jr., age 77 of Loganville, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2023. A visitation will be held 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville.

Bob was a graduate of Georgia Tech and was employed as a Safety Engineer with JDR. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robyn Phillip Henderson, Sr. and Bernice Livingston Henderson.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ginny (Hicks) Henderson, Loganville, GA; son, Rob Henderson, Loganville, GA; daughter, Cindy Braun, Mountain City, GA; and grandchildren, Jared Braun, Dacula, GA; and Ansley Braun, Gainesville, GA; grand dog, Dixon; brothers, Ray Henderson and Glenn Henderson; sister & brother-in-law, Vicki & David Herrin; sister-in-law, Shirley Morgan.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770.466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

