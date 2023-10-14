Obituary and funeral service: Ronald Henry Love, 79, of Monroe

Ronald Henry Love, age 79 of Monroe, Georgia passed away October 11, 2023. Ron was a retired Engineer with AT&T in Atlanta, Georgia. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and received a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of West Florida.

Ron was a member of Monroe First Methodist Church. He was an avid golfer and could be found most days at Monroe Golf & Country Club. He grew up in Jacksonville and Pensacola, Fl. He loved the beach, golf, hunting, and fellowship with family and friends. Most of all, he loved our God, our Savior.

Ron was born November 30, 1943, in Macon, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Alexander Love, Jr. and Annelle Amerson Love. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Faye Thompson Love, his son, Ronald Scott Love of Covington, Ga, his granddaughter, MeKenzie Lynn Love of Covington, Ga, and his brother, Robert Stephen Love (Alisa) of Corpus Christi, Texas. Mr. Love is also survived by his very special nieces, Heather Love Brooks (Josh) of Pace, FL; Harmony Love O’Dell (Will) of Spokane, WA and nephew, Robert Michael Love, (Rachel) of Longview, WA. He was a loving uncle to their children and was affectionately known as URon.

A visitation for family and friends will be held at Monroe First Methodist Church, Monroe, Georgia on Sunday, October 22 from 12:30 until 2:00 followed by a Celebration of Life service with Pastors John Purrington and Wes Sorrells officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ron Love to Monroe First Methodist Church, 400 S. Broad St, Monroe, Georgia.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

