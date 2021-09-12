Obituary and funeral service: Sara Catherine Hester, 82, of Social Circle

Sara Catherine Hester, age 82, of Social Circle, passed away on September 9, 2021. She was born in Walton County on September 2, 1939 to the late Clara Kilgore Durden and the late Lunnie Durden. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Jackie Hester.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and George Howard of Social Circle, Mandy and Richard Behringer of Jersey; sons and daughter-in-law, Robert Hester of Social Circle, Carey and Fayth Hester of Rutledge; sister, Martha McDougal of Social Circle; brother and sister-in-law, Marcus Lynn and Tammy Durden of Tennessee; 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Church at the Grove in Social Circle with Rev. Nathan Boyd officiating. Interment will follow at Social Circle City Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.