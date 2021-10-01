Obituary and funeral service: Terry Lynn Wild, 67, of Loganville

Terry Lynn Wild, age 67 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, October 11, 2021 in the Loganville Stateroom of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Terry worked as an Electronic Technician for Viasat for over 35 years. He enjoyed reading and gardening, especially growing peppers. He was very loved by all that knew him and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his father, Julian S. Wild. Surviving are his loving wife of 29 years, Doris Wild; daughters and sons-in-law, Dolores and Scott Gervase of Canton, GA, Tracy and Geno Der of Melbourne, FL, Jeremy Wild, and Dennis Wild; mother, Geneva Wild of Lawrenceville, GA; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; many family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the Longleaf Foundation, 1160 Monticello Street, Suite 200, Covington, GA 30014 or at www.longleafhospice.com. The family will receive friends 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.