Obituary and funeral service: Thomas Bertrand Hamilton ‘Tom,’ 63, of Monroe

Thomas Bertrand Hamilton “Tom”, age 63, of Monroe, GA, passed away on September 8, 2021. Tom was born in Cleveland, Ohio on October 29, 1957 to Patricia Ann Kane Hamilton and James Gregory Hamilton, Sr. He was his older brother Jim’s first and best birthday present.

Tom graduated from Stephens County High School and despite physical challenges and pain related to his having been born with Spina Bifida, Tom achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

Following high school, Tom attended the University of Georgia. He was a “Triple Dawg” earning an undergraduate degree in psychology, a masters degree in Vocational Rehabilitation and a Law Degree. All these degrees combined with his compassion and understanding enabled him to excel in his career as a disability attorney.

Tom was a devoted son, brother and uncle who was admired for his kindness, quiet strength and perseverance. He was described by family and friends alike as a “good guy” who was witty, intelligent and fun to be around. He loved to cook and would frequently try out new recipes that would become family favorites.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Greg and Pat Hamilton and grandparents Bertrand and Fredricka Kane and William Gordon and Caroline Hamilton.

Tom is survived by his siblings and their families: Gordon and Adele Hamilton of Roswell, GA; Jim and Pam Hamilton of Clarkesville, GA; Mary Williams of Monroe, GA; Tim and Janice Hamilton of Griffin, GA; Ellen and Kyle Morris of Monroe, GA; and Cathy and Jeff Craven of Monroe, GA. Nieces and Nephews: Sara (Hamilton) and Chip Manush, Catherine (Hamilton) and Chris Brandon, Caroline Hamilton, Ben Hamilton, Patrick and Victoria Hamilton, Greg and Toni Hamilton, Tom Hamilton, Kevin Hamilton, Luke Hamilton, Michael Hamilton, Anna Rose Hamilton, John Paul Hamilton, Joseph Hamilton, Danny Hamilton, Sam Hamilton, Patty (Williams) and Richard Westerfield, Laura Hamilton, Thomas Hamilton, Timothy Hamilton, Caitlin Morris, Kyle Morris, Gordy and Jenna Morris, Will Morris, Ann (Craven) and Sam Williams, and Jeffrey Craven. Tom had eight grandnieces and grandnephews.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, September the 18th at 1pm at St. Anna’s Catholic Church in Monroe with graveside service immediately following mass at Rest Haven Cemetery in Monroe. The family will greet visitors prior to mass in the church beginning at 12 noon. Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

